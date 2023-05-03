Simplex Trading LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Breeze Holdings Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:BREZ)

Simplex Trading LLC grew its stake in Breeze Holdings Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:BREZ – Get Rating) by 35.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 28,126 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,330 shares during the quarter. Simplex Trading LLC’s holdings in Breeze Holdings Acquisition were worth $293,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in BREZ. UBS Group AG lifted its position in shares of Breeze Holdings Acquisition by 78.0% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,591 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 1,574 shares in the last quarter. Glazer Capital LLC acquired a new position in Breeze Holdings Acquisition in the first quarter valued at $3,717,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in Breeze Holdings Acquisition in the second quarter valued at $5,787,000. Finally, Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new position in Breeze Holdings Acquisition in the second quarter valued at $215,000. 18.13% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Breeze Holdings Acquisition alerts:

Breeze Holdings Acquisition Stock Performance

Breeze Holdings Acquisition stock opened at $10.65 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $10.62 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.51. Breeze Holdings Acquisition Corp. has a 52 week low of $10.16 and a 52 week high of $10.90.

Breeze Holdings Acquisition Profile

Breeze Holdings Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to focus on businesses in the energy industry in North America.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BREZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Breeze Holdings Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:BREZ – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Breeze Holdings Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Breeze Holdings Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.