Simplex Trading LLC Raises Stock Holdings in ProShares K 1 Free Crude Oil Strategy ETF (BATS:OILK)

Simplex Trading LLC lifted its holdings in shares of ProShares K 1 Free Crude Oil Strategy ETF (BATS:OILK – Get Rating) by 2,051.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,584 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,278 shares during the quarter. Simplex Trading LLC’s holdings in ProShares K 1 Free Crude Oil Strategy ETF were worth $295,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of OILK. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of ProShares K 1 Free Crude Oil Strategy ETF during the first quarter worth about $1,509,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC boosted its stake in ProShares K 1 Free Crude Oil Strategy ETF by 335.4% in the first quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 29,356 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,612,000 after buying an additional 22,614 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in ProShares K 1 Free Crude Oil Strategy ETF by 59.6% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,937 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,000 after buying an additional 723 shares in the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in ProShares K 1 Free Crude Oil Strategy ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $604,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC boosted its stake in ProShares K 1 Free Crude Oil Strategy ETF by 564.3% in the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 39,646 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,177,000 after buying an additional 33,678 shares in the last quarter.

ProShares K 1 Free Crude Oil Strategy ETF Stock Down 4.8 %

Shares of OILK opened at $40.25 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $42.55 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $43.56. ProShares K 1 Free Crude Oil Strategy ETF has a 1 year low of $16.59 and a 1 year high of $23.87.

About ProShares K 1 Free Crude Oil Strategy ETF

The ProShares K-1 Free Crude Oil Strategy ETF (OILK) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in crude oil commodities. The fund tracks an index holding three separate contracts at equal-weighting with different roll schedules. OILK was launched on Sep 26, 2016 and is managed by ProShares.

