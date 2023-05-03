Simplex Trading LLC Sells 38,337 Shares of ProShares Ultra Silver (NYSEARCA:AGQ)

Simplex Trading LLC lowered its stake in ProShares Ultra Silver (NYSEARCA:AGQ – Get Rating) by 80.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 9,542 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 38,337 shares during the quarter. Simplex Trading LLC’s holdings in ProShares Ultra Silver were worth $305,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in shares of ProShares Ultra Silver by 120.4% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,444 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $171,000 after buying an additional 2,428 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in shares of ProShares Ultra Silver in the second quarter valued at approximately $72,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC acquired a new position in shares of ProShares Ultra Silver in the third quarter valued at approximately $62,000. Dubuque Bank & Trust Co. lifted its position in shares of ProShares Ultra Silver by 25.5% in the third quarter. Dubuque Bank & Trust Co. now owns 19,683 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $409,000 after purchasing an additional 4,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of ProShares Ultra Silver in the first quarter worth $453,000.

ProShares Ultra Silver Price Performance

Shares of AGQ stock opened at $34.45 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $29.29 and its 200-day simple moving average is $28.26. ProShares Ultra Silver has a 12 month low of $17.56 and a 12 month high of $36.30.

ProShares Ultra Silver Profile

ProShares Ultra Silver (the Fund) seeks to provide daily investment results that correspond to twice (200%) the daily performance as measured by the United States dollar fixing price for delivery in London. The Fund will not directly or physically hold the underlying silver, but instead will seek exposure to silver through the use of financial instruments, whose value is based on the underlying price of silver to pursue their investment objective.

