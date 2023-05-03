Sittner & Nelson LLC Has $1.39 Million Holdings in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Sittner & Nelson LLC boosted its stake in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 7.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,560 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after buying an additional 1,210 shares during the period. Amazon.com comprises 0.9% of Sittner & Nelson LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest holding. Sittner & Nelson LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $1,391,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Meridian Investment Counsel Inc. grew its stake in Amazon.com by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Meridian Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 151 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $492,000 after acquiring an additional 5 shares in the last quarter. Alterna Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in Amazon.com by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Alterna Wealth Management Inc. now owns 289 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $942,000 after acquiring an additional 5 shares in the last quarter. Fiduciary Planning LLC grew its stake in Amazon.com by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Fiduciary Planning LLC now owns 349 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $1,138,000 after acquiring an additional 5 shares in the last quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC grew its stake in Amazon.com by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC now owns 616 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $1,717,000 after acquiring an additional 5 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Archetype Wealth Partners grew its stake in Amazon.com by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. Archetype Wealth Partners now owns 169 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $552,000 after acquiring an additional 6 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.64% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ AMZN opened at $103.63 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $99.30 and a 200 day simple moving average of $97.13. Amazon.com, Inc. has a one year low of $81.43 and a one year high of $146.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.06 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 246.74, a PEG ratio of 4.44 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

Amazon.com ( NASDAQ:AMZN Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The e-commerce giant reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.09. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 6.02% and a net margin of 0.82%. The firm had revenue of $127.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $124.57 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.21 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 1.37 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on AMZN shares. New Street Research started coverage on Amazon.com in a research note on Wednesday, January 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $130.00 target price on the stock. UBS Group lifted their target price on Amazon.com from $125.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Cowen boosted their price target on Amazon.com from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on Amazon.com from $165.00 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 13th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Amazon.com from $155.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $143.12.

In other Amazon.com news, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 5,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.43, for a total value of $568,293.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 124,180 shares in the company, valued at $13,837,377.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.91, for a total transaction of $332,185.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 119,780 shares in the company, valued at $11,368,319.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 5,100 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.43, for a total value of $568,293.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 124,180 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,837,377.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 78,713 shares of company stock worth $7,739,103 over the last three months. Company insiders own 12.30% of the company’s stock.

Amazon.com, Inc is a multinational technology company, which engages in the provision of online retail shopping services. It operates through the following segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). The North America segment is involved in the retail sales of consumer products including from sellers and subscriptions through North America-focused online and physical stores.

