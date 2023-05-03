Smiths Group (OTCMKTS:SMGZY) Shares Cross Below 50 Day Moving Average of $20.85

Smiths Group plc (OTCMKTS:SMGZY – Get Rating)’s share price passed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $20.85 and traded as low as $20.77. Smiths Group shares last traded at $21.00, with a volume of 4,794 shares.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have weighed in on SMGZY. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on Smiths Group from GBX 1,980 ($24.74) to GBX 2,040 ($25.49) in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Smiths Group in a report on Monday, February 13th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Smiths Group from GBX 1,730 ($21.61) to GBX 1,860 ($23.24) in a report on Wednesday, February 1st.

Get Smiths Group alerts:

Smiths Group Stock Performance

The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $20.85 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $20.04. The company has a current ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.

Smiths Group Cuts Dividend

About Smiths Group

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 24th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 11th will be given a dividend of $0.1435 per share. This represents a yield of 2.12%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 10th.

(Get Rating)

Smiths Group Plc engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of control systems and instruments for industrial applications. It operates through the following business segments: John Crane, Smiths Medical, Smiths Detection, Smiths Interconnect, and Flex-Tek. The John Crane segment produces mechanical seals, engineered bearings, power transmission couplings, seal support, and filtration systems.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Smiths Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Smiths Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.