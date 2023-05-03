SoFi Technologies (NASDAQ:SOFI) Shares Gap Up After Strong Earnings

SoFi Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SOFI – Get Rating)’s share price gapped up prior to trading on Monday following a better than expected earnings announcement. The stock had previously closed at $6.23, but opened at $6.52. SoFi Technologies shares last traded at $5.86, with a volume of 23,431,361 shares changing hands.

The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by $0.03. SoFi Technologies had a negative net margin of 19.53% and a negative return on equity of 6.17%. The company had revenue of $460.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $436.78 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.14) earnings per share. SoFi Technologies’s quarterly revenue was up 43.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on SOFI shares. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on shares of SoFi Technologies from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 31st. Mizuho raised their price target on shares of SoFi Technologies from $6.00 to $9.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of SoFi Technologies in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $6.00 price target for the company. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on shares of SoFi Technologies from $8.00 to $7.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 31st. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of SoFi Technologies from $6.00 to $6.50 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $7.73.

In other news, CTO Jeremy Rishel sold 81,000 shares of SoFi Technologies stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.46, for a total transaction of $523,260.00. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 161,944 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,046,158.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . In other news, General Counsel Robert S. Lavet sold 200,000 shares of SoFi Technologies stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.06, for a total transaction of $1,612,000.00. Following the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 1,253,269 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,101,348.14. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CTO Jeremy Rishel sold 81,000 shares of SoFi Technologies stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.46, for a total transaction of $523,260.00. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 161,944 shares in the company, valued at $1,046,158.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 13.00% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SOFI. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in SoFi Technologies in the 4th quarter worth $46,000. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D boosted its stake in SoFi Technologies by 33.1% in the 4th quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 499,852 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,304,000 after purchasing an additional 124,223 shares during the period. Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC boosted its stake in SoFi Technologies by 15.2% in the 4th quarter. Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC now owns 37,922 shares of the company’s stock worth $175,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares during the period. Aldebaran Financial Inc. boosted its stake in SoFi Technologies by 53.9% in the 3rd quarter. Aldebaran Financial Inc. now owns 132,130 shares of the company’s stock worth $651,000 after purchasing an additional 46,302 shares during the period. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in SoFi Technologies by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 346,264 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,690,000 after purchasing an additional 2,923 shares during the period. 34.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The stock has a market capitalization of $4.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.26 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a current ratio of 2.00, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $5.92 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.58.

SoFi Technologies, Inc provides digital financial services. It operates through three segments: Lending, Technology Platform, and Financial Services. The company's lending and financial services and products allows its members to borrow, save, spend, invest, and protect their money. It offers student loans; personal loans for debt consolidation and home improvement projects; and home loans.

