Sovos Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:SOVO) CEO Sells $1,364,800.00 in Stock

Sovos Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:SOVO – Get Rating) CEO Todd R. Lachman sold 80,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.06, for a total value of $1,364,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 2,299,761 shares in the company, valued at approximately $39,233,922.66. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Sovos Brands Price Performance

Shares of SOVO stock opened at $17.45 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.95, a current ratio of 2.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. Sovos Brands, Inc. has a twelve month low of $12.50 and a twelve month high of $17.92. The company has a market cap of $1.77 billion, a P/E ratio of -32.92, a P/E/G ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.12. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $15.70 and a 200 day simple moving average of $14.51.

Get Sovos Brands alerts:

Sovos Brands (NASDAQ:SOVO – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 8th. The company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $262.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $231.49 million. Sovos Brands had a positive return on equity of 12.18% and a negative net margin of 6.09%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 38.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.13 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Sovos Brands, Inc. will post 0.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Sovos Brands

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Sovos Brands during the first quarter worth approximately $677,000. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in Sovos Brands in the first quarter valued at approximately $325,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Sovos Brands in the first quarter valued at approximately $260,000. Moody Aldrich Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Sovos Brands in the first quarter valued at approximately $5,004,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Sovos Brands in the first quarter valued at approximately $806,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.64% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have commented on SOVO. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Sovos Brands from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 9th. Telsey Advisory Group restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $17.00 target price on shares of Sovos Brands in a research note on Tuesday, March 7th. Barclays upped their price objective on Sovos Brands from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 14th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on Sovos Brands in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $19.00 price objective on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $17.60.

About Sovos Brands

(Get Rating)

Sovos Brands, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes consumer food products in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Dinners & Sauces, and Breakfast & Snacks. It provides pasta sauces, dry pasta, soups, frozen entrees, yogurts, pancake and waffle mixes, other baking mixes, and frozen waffles under the Rao's, Michael Angelo's, noosa, and Birch Benders brands.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Sovos Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sovos Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.