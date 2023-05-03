Spanish Mountain Gold (CVE:SPA) Share Price Passes Below 50 Day Moving Average of $0.22

Spanish Mountain Gold Ltd. (CVE:SPA – Get Rating)’s share price crossed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$0.22 and traded as low as C$0.22. Spanish Mountain Gold shares last traded at C$0.23, with a volume of 194,188 shares trading hands.

Spanish Mountain Gold Trading Up 7.1 %

The firm has a market capitalization of C$76.91 million, a P/E ratio of -70.00 and a beta of 1.88. The company has a quick ratio of 3.03, a current ratio of 3.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is C$0.22 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$0.19.

Insider Buying and Selling at Spanish Mountain Gold

In related news, Director Lembit Janes bought 443,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 22nd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$0.21 per share, for a total transaction of C$93,135.00. 26.08% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Spanish Mountain Gold

Spanish Mountain Gold Ltd., an exploration stage resource company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in Canada. It holds a 100% interest in the Spanish Mountain gold project, which comprises approximately 50 contiguous mineral claims and 6 placer claims covering an area of approximately 10,000 hectares located in the Cariboo region of central British Columbia.

