SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTS) Position Trimmed by U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC

U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTS – Get Rating) by 95.0% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 1,255 shares of the company’s stock after selling 23,745 shares during the quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF were worth $36,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. US Bancorp DE grew its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF by 701.9% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 866 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 758 shares during the last quarter. FWL Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF during the third quarter worth about $29,000. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. bought a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF during the first quarter worth about $29,000. EPG Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF during the third quarter worth about $59,000. Finally, Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $72,000.

SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF Stock Performance

SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF stock opened at $29.16 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $29.08 and a 200-day simple moving average of $28.99. SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF has a one year low of $28.63 and a one year high of $29.72.

SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF Profile

The SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF (SPTS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of US Treasurys with remaining maturities between 1-3 years. SPTS was launched on Nov 30, 2011 and is managed by State Street.

