SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF (NYSEARCA:XHB) Stock Position Decreased by Bank of Montreal Can

Bank of Montreal Can reduced its stake in SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF (NYSEARCA:XHB – Get Rating) by 7.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,465 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 586 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can’s holdings in SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF were worth $476,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in XHB. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. acquired a new position in SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF during the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Whittier Trust Co. acquired a new stake in SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF in the third quarter worth about $41,000. Matrix Private Capital Group LLC acquired a new position in SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $112,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $124,000. Finally, Navis Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $216,000.

SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF Price Performance

XHB opened at $70.30 on Wednesday. SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF has a 1-year low of $51.23 and a 1-year high of $72.98. The company has a market capitalization of $956.08 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.34 and a beta of 1.32. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $67.06 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $64.25.

SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF Company Profile

SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF (the Fund) seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Homebuilders Select Industry Index. The S&P Homebuilders Select Industry Index represents the homebuilding sub-industry portion of the S&P Total Markets Index. The S&P TMI tracks all the United States common stocks listed on the New York Stock Exchange, American Stock Exchange, National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotation (NASDAQ) National Market and NASDAQ Small Cap exchanges.

