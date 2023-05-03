SSAB AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SSAAY) Stock Crosses Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $3.54

SSAB AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SSAAY – Get Rating)’s stock price crossed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $3.54 and traded as low as $3.42. SSAB AB (publ) shares last traded at $3.48, with a volume of 2,071 shares.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on SSAAY. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on SSAB AB (publ) from SEK 63 to SEK 68 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th. Morgan Stanley raised SSAB AB (publ) from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised SSAB AB (publ) from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 30th. Finally, UBS Group cut SSAB AB (publ) from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, SSAB AB (publ) currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $65.67.

SSAB AB (publ) Stock Down 1.1 %

The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.54 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 2.53. The company has a market capitalization of $7.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.21 and a beta of 1.31.

SSAB AB (publ) Increases Dividend

About SSAB AB (publ)

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 20th will be given a dividend of $0.2993 per share. This represents a yield of 8.83%. This is a boost from SSAB AB (publ)’s previous dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 19th. SSAB AB (publ)’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -53.57%.

SSAB AB engages in the production of steel and construction solutions. It operates through the following segments: SSAB Special Steels, SSAB Europe, SSAB Americas, Tibnor and Ruukki Construction. The SSAB Special Steels segment markets and sells quenched, tempered, and hot rolled steels. The SSAB Europe segment focuses on strip, plate, and tubular products.

