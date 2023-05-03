Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK) Shares Sold by D.A. Davidson & CO.

D.A. Davidson & CO. lowered its position in Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK – Get Rating) by 18.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,764 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 613 shares during the quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO.’s holdings in Stanley Black & Decker were worth $208,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Achmea Investment Management B.V. acquired a new position in Stanley Black & Decker in the first quarter valued at $36,000. General Partner Inc. acquired a new position in Stanley Black & Decker in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management acquired a new position in Stanley Black & Decker in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. 1832 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in Stanley Black & Decker in the first quarter valued at $69,000. Finally, Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC boosted its holdings in Stanley Black & Decker by 75.3% in the fourth quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC now owns 512 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 220 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.01% of the company’s stock.

Stanley Black & Decker Stock Down 1.5 %

Shares of Stanley Black & Decker stock opened at $85.49 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The firm has a market cap of $13.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.59, a P/E/G ratio of 11.96 and a beta of 1.30. Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $70.24 and a fifty-two week high of $131.39. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $80.42 and a 200 day moving average price of $81.06.

Stanley Black & Decker Announces Dividend

Stanley Black & Decker ( NYSE:SWK Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 2nd. The industrial products company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.33) by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $4 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.88 billion. Stanley Black & Decker had a return on equity of 8.08% and a net margin of 6.24%. Stanley Black & Decker’s quarterly revenue was down 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.14 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. will post 0.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 5th will be paid a $0.80 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 2nd. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.74%. Stanley Black & Decker’s payout ratio is currently 47.13%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have commented on SWK. Mizuho raised their price objective on Stanley Black & Decker from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on Stanley Black & Decker from $99.00 to $83.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. Longbow Research lowered Stanley Black & Decker from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Citigroup raised Stanley Black & Decker from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $69.00 to $106.00 in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, UBS Group cut their price objective on Stanley Black & Decker from $100.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $95.33.

Insider Buying and Selling at Stanley Black & Decker

In other Stanley Black & Decker news, SVP Janet Link sold 2,581 shares of Stanley Black & Decker stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.73, for a total value of $221,269.13. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 36,352 shares in the company, valued at $3,116,456.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Stanley Black & Decker Profile

(Get Rating)

Stanley Black & Decker, Inc engages in the provision of power and hand tools, and related accessories, products, services and equipment for oil and gas, infrastructure applications, commercial electronic security and monitoring systems, healthcare solutions, and mechanical access solutions. It operates through the Tools and Storage segment, and Industrial segment.

Featured Articles

