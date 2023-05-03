Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) Hits New 1-Year High at $114.37

Shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $114.37 and last traded at $114.37, with a volume of 9259 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $114.29.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on SBUX shares. Tigress Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $136.00 target price on shares of Starbucks in a report on Friday, January 20th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Starbucks from $121.00 to $123.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Starbucks from $100.00 to $104.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 17th. Cowen lifted their target price on shares of Starbucks from $112.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, Guggenheim lifted their target price on shares of Starbucks from $92.00 to $103.00 in a research report on Friday, January 6th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $109.11.

Starbucks Stock Performance

The business’s fifty day moving average price is $104.18 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $101.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $131.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.88, a P/E/G ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 0.95.

Starbucks Announces Dividend

Starbucks ( NASDAQ:SBUX Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The coffee company reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by ($0.02). Starbucks had a negative return on equity of 39.78% and a net margin of 10.09%. The business had revenue of $8.71 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.78 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.72 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Starbucks Co. will post 3.42 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 26th. Investors of record on Friday, May 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.53 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 11th. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.85%. Starbucks’s payout ratio is 73.87%.

Insider Activity at Starbucks

In related news, EVP Zabrina Jenkins sold 2,962 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.48, for a total transaction of $321,317.76. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 38,258 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,150,227.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Rachel Ruggeri sold 736 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.50, for a total transaction of $77,648.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 56,028 shares in the company, valued at $5,910,954. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.98% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Starbucks

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Starbucks during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,222,931,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Starbucks by 19,316.8% during the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 9,618,502 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $810,455,000 after purchasing an additional 9,568,965 shares in the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Starbucks by 115,334.1% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,493,639 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $842,569,000 after purchasing an additional 8,486,281 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 46.3% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 26,718,368 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $2,650,462,000 after purchasing an additional 8,451,599 shares during the last quarter. Finally, McElhenny Sheffield Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Starbucks during the fourth quarter worth $7,962,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.16% of the company’s stock.

Starbucks Company Profile

Starbucks Corp. engages in the production, marketing, and retailing of specialty coffee. It operates through the following segments: North America, International, Channel Development, and Corporate and Other. The North America segment focuses on the United States and Canada. The International segment is involved in China, Japan, Asia Pacific, Europe, Middle East, Africa, Latin America, and Caribbean.

