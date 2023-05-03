STMicroelectronics (NYSE:STM) Shares Sold by D.A. Davidson & CO.

D.A. Davidson & CO. lessened its stake in STMicroelectronics (NYSE:STM – Get Rating) by 6.4% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 7,252 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock after selling 500 shares during the quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO.’s holdings in STMicroelectronics were worth $258,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in STM. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in STMicroelectronics in the third quarter valued at $46,322,000. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC raised its position in shares of STMicroelectronics by 113.6% during the 3rd quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 2,385,300 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock worth $73,801,000 after acquiring an additional 1,268,700 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in STMicroelectronics by 9.9% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,530,155 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock valued at $152,573,000 after purchasing an additional 318,347 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC lifted its position in shares of STMicroelectronics by 92.5% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 475,857 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock worth $14,724,000 after buying an additional 228,644 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP grew its position in shares of STMicroelectronics by 77.3% in the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 520,106 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock valued at $16,092,000 after buying an additional 226,715 shares during the last quarter. 6.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get STMicroelectronics alerts:

STMicroelectronics Trading Up 0.3 %

NYSE STM opened at $43.10 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $39.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.58, a PEG ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 1.59. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $48.72 and its 200-day simple moving average is $42.63. The company has a current ratio of 2.56, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. STMicroelectronics has a 52 week low of $28.35 and a 52 week high of $53.53.

STMicroelectronics Announces Dividend

STMicroelectronics ( NYSE:STM Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The semiconductor producer reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $4.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.19 billion. STMicroelectronics had a net margin of 25.30% and a return on equity of 37.62%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.79 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that STMicroelectronics will post 4.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 27th will be issued a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 26th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.56%. STMicroelectronics’s dividend payout ratio is presently 5.33%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms recently issued reports on STM. Susquehanna raised their price target on STMicroelectronics from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Sanford C. Bernstein increased their price target on shares of STMicroelectronics from $45.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of STMicroelectronics from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of STMicroelectronics in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. They set an “overweight” rating for the company. Finally, Craig Hallum boosted their price target on STMicroelectronics from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, STMicroelectronics currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $54.33.

STMicroelectronics Company Profile

(Get Rating)

STMicroelectronics NV engages in the design, development, manufacture, and marketing of components, application-specific integrated circuits, full custom devices and semi-custom devices for analog, digital and mixed-signal applications. It operates through the following segments: Automotive and Discrete Group, Analog, MEMS and Sensors Group, and Microcontrollers and Digital ICs Group.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding STM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for STMicroelectronics (NYSE:STM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for STMicroelectronics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for STMicroelectronics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.