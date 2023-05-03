STMicroelectronics (NYSE:STM) Shares Sold by D.A. Davidson & CO.

D.A. Davidson & CO. lessened its stake in STMicroelectronics (NYSE:STM – Get Rating) by 6.4% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 7,252 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock after selling 500 shares during the quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO.’s holdings in STMicroelectronics were worth $258,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in STM. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in STMicroelectronics in the third quarter valued at $46,322,000. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC raised its position in shares of STMicroelectronics by 113.6% during the 3rd quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 2,385,300 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock worth $73,801,000 after acquiring an additional 1,268,700 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in STMicroelectronics by 9.9% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,530,155 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock valued at $152,573,000 after purchasing an additional 318,347 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC lifted its position in shares of STMicroelectronics by 92.5% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 475,857 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock worth $14,724,000 after buying an additional 228,644 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP grew its position in shares of STMicroelectronics by 77.3% in the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 520,106 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock valued at $16,092,000 after buying an additional 226,715 shares during the last quarter. 6.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
STMicroelectronics Trading Up 0.3 %
NYSE STM opened at $43.10 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $39.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.58, a PEG ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 1.59. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $48.72 and its 200-day simple moving average is $42.63. The company has a current ratio of 2.56, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. STMicroelectronics has a 52 week low of $28.35 and a 52 week high of $53.53.
STMicroelectronics Announces Dividend
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 27th will be issued a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 26th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.56%. STMicroelectronics’s dividend payout ratio is presently 5.33%.
Analyst Ratings Changes
A number of research firms recently issued reports on STM. Susquehanna raised their price target on STMicroelectronics from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Sanford C. Bernstein increased their price target on shares of STMicroelectronics from $45.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of STMicroelectronics from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of STMicroelectronics in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. They set an “overweight” rating for the company. Finally, Craig Hallum boosted their price target on STMicroelectronics from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, STMicroelectronics currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $54.33.
STMicroelectronics Company Profile
STMicroelectronics NV engages in the design, development, manufacture, and marketing of components, application-specific integrated circuits, full custom devices and semi-custom devices for analog, digital and mixed-signal applications. It operates through the following segments: Automotive and Discrete Group, Analog, MEMS and Sensors Group, and Microcontrollers and Digital ICs Group.
