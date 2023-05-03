Summit Materials, Inc. (NYSE:SUM) Shares Sold by D.A. Davidson & CO.

D.A. Davidson & CO. decreased its holdings in shares of Summit Materials, Inc. (NYSE:SUM – Get Rating) by 4.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,127 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 465 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO.’s holdings in Summit Materials were worth $259,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Assetmark Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Summit Materials by 35.3% in the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,953 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 510 shares during the period. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Summit Materials by 28.0% during the 4th quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 2,279 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $65,000 after buying an additional 499 shares during the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. grew its holdings in Summit Materials by 141.4% during the 3rd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 2,930 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $70,000 after buying an additional 1,716 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new position in shares of Summit Materials during the 3rd quarter worth $153,000. Finally, FourThought Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of Summit Materials by 33.8% during the 3rd quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 7,169 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $172,000 after purchasing an additional 1,811 shares during the period.

NYSE SUM opened at $27.59 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.15, a current ratio of 3.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The company has a market capitalization of $3.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.23 and a beta of 1.42. Summit Materials, Inc. has a 12-month low of $21.99 and a 12-month high of $34.40. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $27.89 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $29.07.

Summit Materials ( NYSE:SUM Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 15th. The construction company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $511.66 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $555.20 million. Summit Materials had a net margin of 11.28% and a return on equity of 7.58%. Analysts anticipate that Summit Materials, Inc. will post 1.41 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Summit Materials from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, March 10th. Truist Financial initiated coverage on Summit Materials in a research note on Friday, January 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price target for the company. Stephens reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $37.00 target price on shares of Summit Materials in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Summit Materials from $32.45 to $36.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Summit Materials from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, January 20th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Summit Materials presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $34.36.

Summit Materials, Inc is a construction materials company. It manufactures construction materials and related downstream products. The firm operates its business through the following segments: Cement, West and East. The Cement consists of its Hannibal, Missouri and Davenport, Iowa cement plants and distribution terminals along the Mississippi river from Minnesota to Louisiana.

