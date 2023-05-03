Tate & Lyle (LON:TATE) Sets New 12-Month High at $827.00

Shares of Tate & Lyle plc (LON:TATE – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 827 ($10.33) and last traded at GBX 826.50 ($10.33), with a volume of 56425 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 820 ($10.24).

Analysts Set New Price Targets

TATE has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on shares of Tate & Lyle from GBX 800 ($10.00) to GBX 810 ($10.12) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Numis Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 975 ($12.18) target price on shares of Tate & Lyle in a research report on Monday, February 6th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Tate & Lyle from GBX 890 ($11.12) to GBX 970 ($12.12) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 13th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 940 ($11.74) target price on shares of Tate & Lyle in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Tate & Lyle currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 909 ($11.36).

Get Tate & Lyle alerts:

Tate & Lyle Stock Up 0.6 %

The company has a market cap of £3.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 4,852.94, a PEG ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 65.22, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a current ratio of 2.64. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 793.28 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 755.53.

About Tate & Lyle

Tate & Lyle PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides ingredients and solutions to the food, beverage, and other industries in the United States, the United Kingdom, other European countries, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Food & Beverage Solutions, Sucralose, and Primary Products.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Tate & Lyle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tate & Lyle and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.