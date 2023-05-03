Taylor Morrison Home (NYSE:TMHC) Hits New 12-Month High at $43.23

Taylor Morrison Home Co. (NYSE:TMHC – Get Rating) shares reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The stock traded as high as $43.23 and last traded at $43.23, with a volume of 430 shares. The stock had previously closed at $43.09.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on TMHC shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Taylor Morrison Home in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Taylor Morrison Home from $33.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Taylor Morrison Home from $41.00 to $47.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on shares of Taylor Morrison Home from $40.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Taylor Morrison Home has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $38.08.

Get Taylor Morrison Home alerts:

Taylor Morrison Home Price Performance

The firm has a market cap of $4.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.45 and a beta of 1.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 6.09 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $37.39 and its 200-day moving average price is $33.07.

Insider Buying and Selling

Taylor Morrison Home ( NYSE:TMHC Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 26th. The construction company reported $1.74 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.45. The firm had revenue of $1.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.57 billion. Taylor Morrison Home had a net margin of 13.04% and a return on equity of 24.14%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.44 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Taylor Morrison Home Co. will post 6.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Taylor Morrison Home news, Director William H. Lyon sold 264,730 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.45, for a total value of $10,973,058.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 32,127 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,331,664.15. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Taylor Morrison Home news, Director William H. Lyon sold 264,730 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.45, for a total value of $10,973,058.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 32,127 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,331,664.15. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Louis Steffens sold 8,890 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.97, for a total transaction of $328,663.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 65,772 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,431,590.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 446,197 shares of company stock valued at $17,891,851. Company insiders own 5.50% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Taylor Morrison Home

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Taylor Morrison Home by 1,160.2% during the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 1,563,247 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $47,445,000 after purchasing an additional 1,439,201 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Taylor Morrison Home in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,973,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its stake in shares of Taylor Morrison Home by 59.0% in the 4th quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,502,275 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $45,594,000 after purchasing an additional 557,371 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Taylor Morrison Home by 48.0% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,590,146 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $48,260,000 after acquiring an additional 515,741 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Taylor Morrison Home by 31.4% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,407,332 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $42,713,000 after acquiring an additional 336,382 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.33% of the company’s stock.

Taylor Morrison Home Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Taylor Morrison Home Corp. engages in the business of residential homebuilding and the development of lifestyle communities. It operates through the following segments: East, Central, West, and Financial Services. The East segment includes operations in Atlanta, Charlotte, Chicago, Orlando, Raleigh, Southwest Florida, and Tampa regions.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Taylor Morrison Home Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Taylor Morrison Home and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.