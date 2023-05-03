Taylor Morrison Home (NYSE:TMHC) Reaches New 12-Month High at $43.23

Taylor Morrison Home Co. (NYSE:TMHC – Get Rating) shares hit a new 52-week high on Monday . The stock traded as high as $43.23 and last traded at $43.23, with a volume of 430 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $43.09.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on TMHC shares. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Taylor Morrison Home from $41.00 to $47.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Taylor Morrison Home in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Taylor Morrison Home from $33.00 to $42.00 in a report on Thursday, April 27th. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Taylor Morrison Home from $40.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Taylor Morrison Home currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $38.08.

Get Taylor Morrison Home alerts:

Taylor Morrison Home Stock Down 1.1 %

The stock has a market capitalization of $4.54 billion, a PE ratio of 4.45 and a beta of 1.71. The company has a current ratio of 6.09, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $37.39 and its 200-day simple moving average is $33.07.

Insider Transactions at Taylor Morrison Home

Taylor Morrison Home ( NYSE:TMHC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 26th. The construction company reported $1.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by $0.45. The business had revenue of $1.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.57 billion. Taylor Morrison Home had a return on equity of 24.14% and a net margin of 13.04%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.44 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Taylor Morrison Home Co. will post 6.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Louis Steffens sold 8,890 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.97, for a total transaction of $328,663.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 65,772 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,431,590.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Taylor Morrison Home news, CFO Louis Steffens sold 8,890 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.97, for a total value of $328,663.30. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 65,772 shares in the company, valued at $2,431,590.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director William H. Lyon sold 26,381 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.56, for a total value of $990,870.36. Following the transaction, the director now owns 4,135,316 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $155,322,468.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 446,197 shares of company stock valued at $17,891,851. 5.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Taylor Morrison Home

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Taylor Morrison Home by 1,160.2% in the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 1,563,247 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $47,445,000 after acquiring an additional 1,439,201 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Taylor Morrison Home in the fourth quarter worth $32,973,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its stake in shares of Taylor Morrison Home by 59.0% in the fourth quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,502,275 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $45,594,000 after acquiring an additional 557,371 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of Taylor Morrison Home by 48.0% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,590,146 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $48,260,000 after acquiring an additional 515,741 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Taylor Morrison Home by 31.4% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,407,332 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $42,713,000 after acquiring an additional 336,382 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.33% of the company’s stock.

About Taylor Morrison Home

(Get Rating)

Taylor Morrison Home Corp. engages in the business of residential homebuilding and the development of lifestyle communities. It operates through the following segments: East, Central, West, and Financial Services. The East segment includes operations in Atlanta, Charlotte, Chicago, Orlando, Raleigh, Southwest Florida, and Tampa regions.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Taylor Morrison Home Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Taylor Morrison Home and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.