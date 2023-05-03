Telephone and Data Systems, Inc. (NYSE:TDS) Shares Bought by D.A. Davidson & CO.

D.A. Davidson & CO. increased its stake in Telephone and Data Systems, Inc. (NYSE:TDS – Get Rating) by 17.1% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 20,066 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,935 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO.’s holdings in Telephone and Data Systems were worth $210,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Telephone and Data Systems by 12.7% in the 3rd quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 396,319 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $5,509,000 after purchasing an additional 44,656 shares during the last quarter. Inspire Investing LLC raised its stake in Telephone and Data Systems by 10.9% during the 3rd quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 14,894 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $207,000 after acquiring an additional 1,463 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Telephone and Data Systems by 25.7% during the 3rd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 306,067 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $4,254,000 after acquiring an additional 62,504 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in Telephone and Data Systems by 449.8% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 24,360 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $256,000 after acquiring an additional 19,929 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System raised its stake in Telephone and Data Systems by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 147,434 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $2,049,000 after acquiring an additional 5,847 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.68% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently commented on TDS. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Telephone and Data Systems from $22.00 to $16.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. StockNews.com began coverage on Telephone and Data Systems in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $15.00.

Shares of TDS stock opened at $9.43 on Wednesday. Telephone and Data Systems, Inc. has a 1-year low of $9.35 and a 1-year high of $19.60. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The company has a market capitalization of $1.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -117.86 and a beta of 1.02. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.80 and its 200-day simple moving average is $11.60.

Telephone and Data Systems (NYSE:TDS – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Friday, February 17th. The Wireless communications provider reported ($0.38) EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.38). Telephone and Data Systems had a return on equity of 1.10% and a net margin of 1.15%. The firm had revenue of $1.36 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.39 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.11 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Telephone and Data Systems, Inc. will post -0.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th were given a $0.185 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 14th. This represents a $0.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.85%. This is a boost from Telephone and Data Systems’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. Telephone and Data Systems’s payout ratio is currently -924.88%.

Telephone & Data Systems, Inc is a diversified telecommunications company, which engages in the provision of communications services, retail wireless connections, broadband, video, and voice connections. It operates through the following segments: UScellular, TDS Telecom, and Corporate, Eliminations, and Other.

