Teradata Co. (NYSE:TDC) Shares Bought by Bank of Montreal Can

Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in shares of Teradata Co. (NYSE:TDC – Get Rating) by 32.5% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 13,728 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 3,369 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can’s holdings in Teradata were worth $466,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lynrock Lake LP increased its holdings in Teradata by 12.5% in the third quarter. Lynrock Lake LP now owns 5,066,666 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $157,371,000 after buying an additional 562,700 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors increased its holdings in Teradata by 11.2% in the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 3,843,434 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $189,443,000 after buying an additional 388,599 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Teradata by 1.8% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,950,660 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $145,438,000 after buying an additional 53,585 shares in the last quarter. Scout Investments Inc. increased its holdings in Teradata by 8.6% in the fourth quarter. Scout Investments Inc. now owns 2,673,003 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $89,973,000 after buying an additional 211,224 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in Teradata by 2.1% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,649,552 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $81,309,000 after buying an additional 34,030 shares in the last quarter. 90.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Teradata Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of NYSE TDC opened at $40.97 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.14. The stock has a market cap of $4.19 billion, a PE ratio of 136.57, a P/E/G ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a 50-day moving average of $39.64 and a 200 day moving average of $35.79. Teradata Co. has a 12-month low of $28.65 and a 12-month high of $42.79.

Insider Transactions at Teradata

Teradata ( NYSE:TDC Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 13th. The technology company reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $452.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $435.63 million. Teradata had a net margin of 1.84% and a return on equity of 28.46%. Teradata’s revenue was down 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.34 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Teradata Co. will post 0.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Claire Bramley sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total value of $200,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 83,100 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,324,000. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Kathleen R. Cullen-Cote sold 24,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.78, for a total value of $995,032.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 121,489 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,954,321.42. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Claire Bramley sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total transaction of $200,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 83,100 shares in the company, valued at $3,324,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.92% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have weighed in on TDC. Guggenheim raised shares of Teradata from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $62.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday. StockNews.com cut shares of Teradata from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 4th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Teradata from $43.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 14th. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Teradata from $43.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Teradata from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Teradata presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $46.78.

Teradata Profile

Teradata Corp. is a cloud data analytics company which is built for a multi-cloud reality and solving data challenges at scale. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, EMEA, and APJ. The company was founded on July 13, 1979, and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

