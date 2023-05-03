Teradata (NYSE:TDC) Shares Gap Up to $38.71

Shares of Teradata Co. (NYSE:TDC – Get Rating) gapped up prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $38.71, but opened at $40.85. Teradata shares last traded at $40.97, with a volume of 201,817 shares trading hands.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Teradata from $43.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 14th. Citigroup upped their price target on Teradata from $43.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Teradata from $37.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 14th. Northland Securities initiated coverage on shares of Teradata in a research report on Tuesday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $63.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Craig Hallum lifted their price objective on shares of Teradata from $40.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $46.78.

Teradata Stock Performance

The firm has a market cap of $4.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 136.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 0.92. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $39.64 and its 200 day moving average is $35.79. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.14.

Insider Buying and Selling

Teradata ( NYSE:TDC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 13th. The technology company reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $452.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $435.63 million. Teradata had a net margin of 1.84% and a return on equity of 28.46%. Teradata’s quarterly revenue was down 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.34 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Teradata Co. will post 0.98 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Teradata news, insider Kathleen R. Cullen-Cote sold 24,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.78, for a total value of $995,032.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 121,489 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,954,321.42. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, insider Kathleen R. Cullen-Cote sold 24,400 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.78, for a total transaction of $995,032.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 121,489 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,954,321.42. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Claire Bramley sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total transaction of $200,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 83,100 shares in the company, valued at $3,324,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.92% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Teradata

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TDC. Lynrock Lake LP increased its stake in shares of Teradata by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Lynrock Lake LP now owns 5,169,066 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $173,991,000 after purchasing an additional 102,400 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. increased its position in Teradata by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 4,296,922 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $144,634,000 after purchasing an additional 88,515 shares during the period. Capital International Investors grew its position in shares of Teradata by 11.2% in the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 3,843,434 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $189,443,000 after buying an additional 388,599 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Teradata by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,950,660 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $145,438,000 after buying an additional 53,585 shares during the period. Finally, Scout Investments Inc. grew its position in shares of Teradata by 8.6% in the 4th quarter. Scout Investments Inc. now owns 2,673,003 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $89,973,000 after buying an additional 211,224 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.92% of the company’s stock.

About Teradata

Teradata Corp. is a cloud data analytics company which is built for a multi-cloud reality and solving data challenges at scale. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, EMEA, and APJ. The company was founded on July 13, 1979, and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

