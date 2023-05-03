TG Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TGTX) Hits New 1-Year High Following Earnings Beat

TG Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TGTX – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Monday following a better than expected earnings announcement. The stock traded as high as $26.80 and last traded at $26.47, with a volume of 1449331 shares. The stock had previously closed at $24.83.

The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.28) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.36) by $0.08. The company had revenue of $7.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.38 million. TG Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 173.03% and a negative net margin of 7,124.10%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 290.0% on a year-over-year basis.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on TGTX shares. Evercore ISI increased their price objective on TG Therapeutics from $16.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 24th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $28.00 price objective (up previously from $24.00) on shares of TG Therapeutics in a report on Friday, April 14th. StockNews.com upgraded TG Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $24.00 price objective on shares of TG Therapeutics in a report on Monday, April 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $18.67.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On TG Therapeutics

TG Therapeutics Price Performance

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of TG Therapeutics in the first quarter worth $25,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of TG Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. WJ Interests LLC purchased a new stake in shares of TG Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. Fifth Third Bancorp purchased a new stake in shares of TG Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of TG Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at $60,000. 68.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 3.16 and a quick ratio of 3.16. The company has a market capitalization of $4.66 billion, a PE ratio of -21.34 and a beta of 2.07. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $17.99 and a 200 day moving average of $13.14.

About TG Therapeutics

TG Therapeutics, Inc engages in the acquisition, development, and commercialization of novel treatments for B-cell malignancies and autoimmune diseases. Its product pipeline includes TG-1501, TG-1701, Ublituximab, and Umbralisib. The company was founded by Michael Sean Weiss and Laurence H. Shaw on May 18, 1993 and is headquartered in Morrisville, NC.

