TG Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TGTX) Sets New 52-Week High on Better-Than-Expected Earnings

May 3rd, 2023

TG Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TGTXGet Rating)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday following a stronger than expected earnings report. The stock traded as high as $26.80 and last traded at $26.47, with a volume of 1449331 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $24.83.

The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.28) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.36) by $0.08. TG Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 7,124.10% and a negative return on equity of 173.03%. The firm had revenue of $7.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.38 million. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 290.0% on a year-over-year basis.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on TGTX shares. StockNews.com raised shares of TG Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $28.00 price target (up previously from $24.00) on shares of TG Therapeutics in a report on Friday, April 14th. Evercore ISI increased their price target on shares of TG Therapeutics from $16.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 24th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $24.00 price objective on shares of TG Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, April 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, TG Therapeutics has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $18.67.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of TG Therapeutics by 13.3% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,746,392 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $87,299,000 after purchasing an additional 1,725,560 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of TG Therapeutics by 47.8% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 14,235,263 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $60,500,000 after buying an additional 4,606,679 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in TG Therapeutics by 0.4% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,935,578 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $84,978,000 after purchasing an additional 33,413 shares during the last quarter. Alkeon Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of TG Therapeutics by 85.3% during the 4th quarter. Alkeon Capital Management LLC now owns 3,044,417 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $36,015,000 after buying an additional 1,401,742 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in TG Therapeutics by 7.3% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,586,273 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $30,595,000 after purchasing an additional 175,834 shares during the period. 68.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

TG Therapeutics Price Performance

The company has a current ratio of 3.16, a quick ratio of 3.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $17.99 and a 200-day moving average of $13.14. The company has a market cap of $4.66 billion, a P/E ratio of -21.34 and a beta of 2.07.

About TG Therapeutics

TG Therapeutics, Inc engages in the acquisition, development, and commercialization of novel treatments for B-cell malignancies and autoimmune diseases. Its product pipeline includes TG-1501, TG-1701, Ublituximab, and Umbralisib. The company was founded by Michael Sean Weiss and Laurence H. Shaw on May 18, 1993 and is headquartered in Morrisville, NC.

Featured Articles

