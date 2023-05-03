The Biotech Growth Trust (LON:BIOG) Shares Pass Below 50 Day Moving Average of $820.49

The Biotech Growth Trust PLC (LON:BIOG – Get Rating)’s share price crossed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 820.49 ($10.25) and traded as low as GBX 781.35 ($9.76). The Biotech Growth Trust shares last traded at GBX 798 ($9.97), with a volume of 41,721 shares traded.

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 820.49 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 899.49. The company has a market cap of £310.78 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -289.13 and a beta of 0.57.

The Biotech Growth Trust PLC is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched by Frostrow Capital LLP. It is co-managed by OrbiMed Capital LLC. The fund invests in public equity markets across the globe. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating in the biotechnology sector. The fund invests in stocks of companies across all market capitalizations.

