The Gabelli Global Small and Mid Cap Value Trust (NYSE:GGZ) Stock Crosses Below 50 Day Moving Average of $11.64

The Gabelli Global Small and Mid Cap Value Trust (NYSE:GGZ – Get Rating) shares crossed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $11.64 and traded as low as $11.42. The Gabelli Global Small and Mid Cap Value Trust shares last traded at $11.44, with a volume of 9,078 shares traded.

The Gabelli Global Small and Mid Cap Value Trust Price Performance

The company has a 50-day moving average of $11.64 and a 200 day moving average of $11.61.

The Gabelli Global Small and Mid Cap Value Trust Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 24th. Investors of record on Friday, March 17th were given a $0.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 16th. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.59%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About The Gabelli Global Small and Mid Cap Value Trust

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of The Gabelli Global Small and Mid Cap Value Trust by 42.1% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,558 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 1,055 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in shares of The Gabelli Global Small and Mid Cap Value Trust by 6.0% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 32,089 shares of the company’s stock valued at $306,000 after buying an additional 1,803 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates boosted its position in shares of The Gabelli Global Small and Mid Cap Value Trust by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 85,152 shares of the company’s stock valued at $955,000 after buying an additional 1,947 shares during the period. UBS Group AG boosted its position in shares of The Gabelli Global Small and Mid Cap Value Trust by 2.4% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 92,721 shares of the company’s stock valued at $884,000 after buying an additional 2,149 shares during the period. Finally, 180 Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of The Gabelli Global Small and Mid Cap Value Trust by 6.5% during the first quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 44,628 shares of the company’s stock valued at $520,000 after buying an additional 2,707 shares during the period.

The Gabelli Global Small & Mid Cap Value Trust is a closed-end management investment trust. Its investment objective is long term capital growth. The company was founded on August 19, 2013 and is headquartered in Rye, NY.

