The Gabelli Global Small and Mid Cap Value Trust (NYSE:GGZ) Stock Crosses Below 50 Day Moving Average of $11.64

The Gabelli Global Small and Mid Cap Value Trust (NYSE:GGZ – Get Rating) shares crossed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $11.64 and traded as low as $11.42. The Gabelli Global Small and Mid Cap Value Trust shares last traded at $11.44, with a volume of 9,078 shares traded.
The company has a 50-day moving average of $11.64 and a 200 day moving average of $11.61.
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 24th. Investors of record on Friday, March 17th were given a $0.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 16th. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.59%.
The Gabelli Global Small & Mid Cap Value Trust is a closed-end management investment trust. Its investment objective is long term capital growth. The company was founded on August 19, 2013 and is headquartered in Rye, NY.
