Truist Financial Raises MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM) Price Target to $58.00

MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM – Get Rating) had its price target hoisted by Truist Financial from $57.00 to $58.00 in a research note published on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on MGM. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on MGM Resorts International from $55.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on MGM Resorts International from $68.00 to $75.00 in a report on Tuesday. Barclays upped their price objective on MGM Resorts International from $59.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on MGM Resorts International from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on MGM Resorts International from $53.00 to $56.00 in a report on Tuesday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $56.14.

Get MGM Resorts International alerts:

MGM Resorts International Trading Down 0.2 %

MGM Resorts International stock opened at $45.95 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $43.40 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $39.40. The company has a market cap of $17.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.59 and a beta of 2.06. MGM Resorts International has a 52-week low of $26.41 and a 52-week high of $46.37. The company has a quick ratio of 1.78, a current ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43.

MGM Resorts International ( NYSE:MGM Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 1st. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.40. MGM Resorts International had a negative return on equity of 3.26% and a net margin of 11.22%. The firm had revenue of $3.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.61 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.01 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 36.6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that MGM Resorts International will post 0.58 EPS for the current year.

MGM Resorts International announced that its board has authorized a share repurchase program on Wednesday, February 8th that authorizes the company to buyback $2.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to purchase up to 12.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are generally a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO William Hornbuckle sold 110,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.86, for a total transaction of $4,934,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 172,781 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,750,955.66. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, insider John Mcmanus sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.47, for a total transaction of $869,400.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 68,175 shares in the company, valued at $2,963,567.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO William Hornbuckle sold 110,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.86, for a total value of $4,934,600.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 172,781 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,750,955.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 182,870 shares of company stock valued at $8,149,070. 2.13% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. RB Capital Management LLC raised its position in MGM Resorts International by 29.1% in the first quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 7,796 shares of the company’s stock valued at $327,000 after purchasing an additional 1,756 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. raised its position in shares of MGM Resorts International by 10.7% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 24,436 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,024,000 after purchasing an additional 2,368 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its holdings in MGM Resorts International by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 50,398 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,114,000 after buying an additional 1,542 shares in the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp boosted its stake in MGM Resorts International by 107.5% during the 1st quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 12,597 shares of the company’s stock valued at $529,000 after purchasing an additional 6,526 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cibc World Market Inc. boosted its stake in MGM Resorts International by 81.6% during the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 10,980 shares of the company’s stock valued at $461,000 after purchasing an additional 4,934 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.77% of the company’s stock.

MGM Resorts International Company Profile

(Get Rating)

MGM Resorts International is a holding company, which engages in the ownership and operations of casino resorts. The firm’s casino resorts offer gaming, hotel, convention, dining, entertainment, retail, and other resort amenities. It operates through the following business segments: Las Vegas Strip Resorts, Regional Operations and MGM China.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for MGM Resorts International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MGM Resorts International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.