U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC Acquires New Holdings in Insperity, Inc. (NYSE:NSP)

U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Insperity, Inc. (NYSE:NSP – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 248 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $28,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Capital Impact Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Insperity by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Capital Impact Advisors LLC now owns 7,550 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $872,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares during the period. Securian Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Insperity by 3.1% in the third quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,281 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $335,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC increased its position in shares of Insperity by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC now owns 9,400 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,068,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its stake in shares of Insperity by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 9,460 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $966,000 after buying an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its stake in Insperity by 0.3% during the second quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 48,226 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,814,000 after buying an additional 129 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.19% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have recently weighed in on NSP. 22nd Century Group restated a “maintains” rating on shares of Insperity in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. Truist Financial cut shares of Insperity from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $128.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, April 24th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Insperity in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Finally, 1-800-FLOWERS.COM reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of Insperity in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $133.50.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Insperity Stock Down 2.0 %

In other news, COO Arthur A. Arizpe sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.44, for a total value of $311,100.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 64,168 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,985,065.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . In other news, COO Arthur A. Arizpe sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.44, for a total value of $311,100.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 64,168 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,985,065.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, Director Richard G. Rawson sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.15, for a total value of $780,900.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 50,796 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,611,099.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders sold 19,500 shares of company stock worth $2,471,240. 6.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NSP stock opened at $120.49 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.77, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 1.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.78, a P/E/G ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.23. Insperity, Inc. has a 52-week low of $87.74 and a 52-week high of $131.09. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $121.42 and its 200-day simple moving average is $116.99.

Insperity (NYSE:NSP – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 9th. The business services provider reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.28. The company had revenue of $1.49 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.51 billion. Insperity had a net margin of 3.33% and a return on equity of 263.01%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Insperity, Inc. will post 4.43 EPS for the current year.

Insperity Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 24th. Investors of record on Friday, March 10th were paid a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 9th. Insperity’s dividend payout ratio is currently 39.32%.

Insperity Company Profile

Insperity, Inc engages in the provision of human resources and business solutions designed to help improve business performance. The firm also offers payroll and employment administration, employee benefits, workers’ compensation, government compliance, performance management, and training and development services, along with cloud-based human capital management platform.

