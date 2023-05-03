U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC Acquires New Position in Ally Financial Inc. (NYSE:ALLY)

U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Ally Financial Inc. (NYSE:ALLY – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 1,149 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $28,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ALLY. Roundview Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ally Financial in the first quarter valued at $242,000. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC acquired a new stake in Ally Financial in the 1st quarter valued at about $214,000. D.A. Davidson & CO. purchased a new position in shares of Ally Financial in the 1st quarter valued at about $261,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ally Financial during the first quarter worth about $294,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in shares of Ally Financial by 1.4% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 291,312 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $12,666,000 after buying an additional 4,099 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.35% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Ally Financial from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Citigroup dropped their target price on Ally Financial from $45.00 to $40.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 18th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Ally Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $40.00 to $25.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Ally Financial from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 20th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on Ally Financial from $28.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $34.87.

ALLY opened at $25.09 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $26.42 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $27.23. Ally Financial Inc. has a 52 week low of $21.58 and a 52 week high of $44.33. The company has a market cap of $7.55 billion, a PE ratio of 6.16 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69.

Ally Financial (NYSE:ALLY – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.88 by ($0.06). Ally Financial had a return on equity of 14.89% and a net margin of 16.42%. The company had revenue of $2.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.07 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.03 EPS. Ally Financial’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Ally Financial Inc. will post 3.51 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 1st will be issued a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 28th. Ally Financial’s payout ratio is 29.48%.

Ally Financial, Inc engages in the provision of online banking, securities brokerage, and investment advisory services. It operates through the following segments: Automotive Finance Operations, Insurance Operations, Mortgage Finance Operations, Corporate Finance Operations, and Corporate and Other. The Automotive Finance Operations segment offers retail installment sales contracts, loans, and operating leases, offering term loans to dealers, financing dealer floor plans and other lines of credit to dealers, warehouse lines to automotive retailers, fleet financing, providing financing to companies and municipalities for the purchase or lease of vehicles, and vehicle-remarketing services.

