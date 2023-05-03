U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC Acquires New Position in Vanguard Communication Services ETF (NYSEARCA:VOX)

U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Communication Services ETF (NYSEARCA:VOX – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 376 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Signaturefd LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Communication Services ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Cambridge Trust Co. boosted its stake in Vanguard Communication Services ETF by 86.8% in the fourth quarter. Cambridge Trust Co. now owns 340 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 158 shares during the period. Private Trust Co. NA boosted its stake in Vanguard Communication Services ETF by 328.0% in the third quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 428 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 328 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI boosted its stake in Vanguard Communication Services ETF by 73.0% in the fourth quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 429 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 181 shares during the period. Finally, Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Communication Services ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $41,000.

Vanguard Communication Services ETF Price Performance

VOX opened at $96.94 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.90 and a beta of 1.04. Vanguard Communication Services ETF has a 1-year low of $78.25 and a 1-year high of $108.58. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $94.31 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $89.86.

About Vanguard Communication Services ETF

Vanguard Telecommunication Services ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of telecommunication services stocks. The Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Telecommunication Services 25/50 Index. The MSCI US Investable Market Telecommunication Services 25/50 Index includes stocks of the United States companies within the telecommunication services sector.

