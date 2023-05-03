U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC Acquires Shares of 1,200 Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – March (BATS:PMAR)

U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – March (BATS:PMAR – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund purchased 1,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $37,000.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of PMAR. Strategic Blueprint LLC raised its position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – March by 22.8% in the 4th quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC now owns 11,291 shares of the company’s stock worth $347,000 after purchasing an additional 2,095 shares during the last quarter. Range Financial Group LLC raised its position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – March by 23.2% in the 4th quarter. Range Financial Group LLC now owns 19,471 shares of the company’s stock worth $598,000 after purchasing an additional 3,668 shares during the last quarter. Brookstone Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – March in the 4th quarter worth about $988,000. KFG Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – March in the 4th quarter worth about $1,464,000. Finally, Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. raised its position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – March by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 77,586 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,384,000 after purchasing an additional 638 shares during the last quarter.

Get Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF - March alerts:

Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – March Trading Down 0.3 %

PMAR opened at $32.36 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $31.83 and a 200-day moving average of $31.11. The stock has a market cap of $454.66 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.63 and a beta of 0.40.

About Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – March

The Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – March (PMAR) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Price Return index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the S&P 500 over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. PMAR was launched on Mar 2, 2020 and is managed by Innovator.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PMAR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – March (BATS:PMAR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF - March Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF - March and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.