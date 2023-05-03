U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC Acquires Shares of 604 Mueller Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MLI)

U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Mueller Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MLI – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 604 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of MLI. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Mueller Industries in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $29,681,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in Mueller Industries by 78.8% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 535,688 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $29,018,000 after acquiring an additional 236,056 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. raised its holdings in Mueller Industries by 43.3% in the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 452,124 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $24,491,000 after acquiring an additional 136,619 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in Mueller Industries by 204.6% in the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 192,500 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $11,442,000 after acquiring an additional 129,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Mueller Industries by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,341,321 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $343,510,000 after acquiring an additional 116,393 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.64% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Mueller Industries

In other news, CEO Gregory L. Christopher sold 55,381 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.16, for a total transaction of $4,107,054.96. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 625,784 shares in the company, valued at approximately $46,408,141.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, CEO Gregory L. Christopher sold 55,381 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.16, for a total transaction of $4,107,054.96. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 625,784 shares in the company, valued at approximately $46,408,141.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director John B. Hansen sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.47, for a total value of $35,235.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 12,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $845,640. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 58,166 shares of company stock worth $4,310,874 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Mueller Industries Stock Performance

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on Mueller Industries in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

Shares of MLI opened at $72.53 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $71.46 and a two-hundred day moving average of $67.55. The company has a market capitalization of $4.13 billion, a PE ratio of 6.08 and a beta of 1.09. Mueller Industries, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $50.05 and a fifty-two week high of $76.00.

Mueller Industries (NYSE:MLI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 7th. The industrial products company reported $2.46 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $877.58 million during the quarter. Mueller Industries had a return on equity of 38.46% and a net margin of 17.07%.

Mueller Industries Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 17th were issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.65%. This is an increase from Mueller Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 16th. Mueller Industries’s dividend payout ratio is presently 10.07%.

Mueller Industries Profile

Mueller Industries, Inc engages in the manufacture of copper, brass, aluminum, and plastic products. It operates through the following segments: Piping Systems, Industrial Metals, and Climate. The Piping Systems segment consists of Domestic Piping Systems Group, Great Lakes Copper, Heatlink Group, European Operations, Trading Group, Jungwoo-Mueller, and Mueller Middle East.

See Also

