U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC Acquires Shares of 656 Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF (NYSEARCA:SPHQ)

U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF (NYSEARCA:SPHQ – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund acquired 656 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,000.
Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $150,000. Raymond James & Associates boosted its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF by 5.3% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 44,610 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,226,000 after purchasing an additional 2,226 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF by 12.7% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 5,421 shares of the company’s stock valued at $271,000 after purchasing an additional 610 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF by 23.7% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,463 shares of the company’s stock valued at $173,000 after purchasing an additional 663 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF by 44.5% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 8,505 shares of the company’s stock worth $432,000 after buying an additional 2,618 shares during the period.
Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF Price Performance
NYSEARCA:SPHQ opened at $47.47 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $46.47 and a two-hundred day moving average of $45.41. The stock has a market cap of $4.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.07 and a beta of 0.94. Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF has a 1-year low of $39.18 and a 1-year high of $48.49.
Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF Profile
The Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF (SPHQ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Quality index. The fund tracks an index of US large-cap stocks selected by return on equity, changes in net operating assets and financial leverage. Stocks are weighted by these quality factors, scaled by market cap.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF (SPHQ)
- Do Bank Stocks Go Up When Interest Rates Rise?
- How to Invest in Vertical Farming Stocks
- Can-Fite BioPharma Spikes on Pancreatic Cancer Inhibition Finding
- Ecolab: Slow And Steady Wins The Race
- MGM’s Hot Hand Is All In For A Rally, After This Small Break
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPHQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF (NYSEARCA:SPHQ – Get Rating).
Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.