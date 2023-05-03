U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC Acquires Shares of 656 Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF (NYSEARCA:SPHQ)

U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF (NYSEARCA:SPHQ – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund acquired 656 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $150,000. Raymond James & Associates boosted its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF by 5.3% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 44,610 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,226,000 after purchasing an additional 2,226 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF by 12.7% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 5,421 shares of the company’s stock valued at $271,000 after purchasing an additional 610 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF by 23.7% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,463 shares of the company’s stock valued at $173,000 after purchasing an additional 663 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF by 44.5% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 8,505 shares of the company’s stock worth $432,000 after buying an additional 2,618 shares during the period.

Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:SPHQ opened at $47.47 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $46.47 and a two-hundred day moving average of $45.41. The stock has a market cap of $4.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.07 and a beta of 0.94. Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF has a 1-year low of $39.18 and a 1-year high of $48.49.

Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF Profile

The Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF (SPHQ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Quality index. The fund tracks an index of US large-cap stocks selected by return on equity, changes in net operating assets and financial leverage. Stocks are weighted by these quality factors, scaled by market cap.

