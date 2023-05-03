U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC Acquires Shares of 670 iShares Bloomberg Roll Select Commodity Strategy ETF (NYSEARCA:CMDY)

U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Bloomberg Roll Select Commodity Strategy ETF (NYSEARCA:CMDY – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 670 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $37,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CMDY. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Bloomberg Roll Select Commodity Strategy ETF by 77.5% during the 3rd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 584 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 255 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Preferred LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Bloomberg Roll Select Commodity Strategy ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $73,000. Cohen & Steers Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares Bloomberg Roll Select Commodity Strategy ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $194,000. Dentgroup LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Bloomberg Roll Select Commodity Strategy ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $206,000. Finally, Hoxton Planning & Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Bloomberg Roll Select Commodity Strategy ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $206,000.

CMDY stock opened at $50.12 on Wednesday. iShares Bloomberg Roll Select Commodity Strategy ETF has a 1 year low of $49.66 and a 1 year high of $68.21. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $51.37 and its 200 day moving average price is $53.76.

About iShares Bloomberg Roll Select Commodity Strategy ETF

The iShares Bloomberg Roll Select Broad Commodity ETF (CMDY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg Roll Select Commodity index. The fund tracks an index that holds futures contracts on a roll-cost optimized broad market commodity index. CMDY was launched on Apr 3, 2018 and is managed by Blackrock.

