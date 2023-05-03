U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC Acquires Shares of 8,227 SoFi Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SOFI)

U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in SoFi Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SOFI – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 8,227 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $38,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of SOFI. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel boosted its position in shares of SoFi Technologies by 50.0% in the fourth quarter. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel now owns 6,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in shares of SoFi Technologies by 197.0% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,015 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of SoFi Technologies in the first quarter valued at about $36,000. American International Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of SoFi Technologies in the second quarter valued at about $44,000. Finally, Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of SoFi Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at about $46,000. 34.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at SoFi Technologies

In other news, General Counsel Robert S. Lavet sold 200,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.06, for a total value of $1,612,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now owns 1,253,269 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,101,348.14. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, General Counsel Robert S. Lavet sold 200,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.06, for a total value of $1,612,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now owns 1,253,269 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,101,348.14. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CTO Jeremy Rishel sold 81,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.46, for a total value of $523,260.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 161,944 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,046,158.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 13.00% of the company’s stock.

SoFi Technologies Stock Down 10.3 %

SOFI stock opened at $4.91 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.58 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.26 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a current ratio of 2.00, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. SoFi Technologies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $4.24 and a 12 month high of $8.52. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $5.92 and a 200-day moving average price of $5.58.

SoFi Technologies (NASDAQ:SOFI – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 1st. The company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $460.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $436.78 million. SoFi Technologies had a negative net margin of 19.53% and a negative return on equity of 6.17%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 43.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.14) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that SoFi Technologies, Inc. will post -0.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of SoFi Technologies from $6.00 to $6.50 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Wedbush cut shares of SoFi Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $8.00 to $5.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of SoFi Technologies from $6.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on shares of SoFi Technologies from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 31st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on shares of SoFi Technologies from $8.00 to $7.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 31st. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $7.73.

About SoFi Technologies

SoFi Technologies, Inc provides digital financial services. It operates through three segments: Lending, Technology Platform, and Financial Services. The company's lending and financial services and products allows its members to borrow, save, spend, invest, and protect their money. It offers student loans; personal loans for debt consolidation and home improvement projects; and home loans.

