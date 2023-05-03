U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC Buys New Holdings in SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF (NYSEARCA:XHB)

U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF (NYSEARCA:XHB – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm bought 596 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $36,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Maven Securities LTD purchased a new stake in SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $212,000. Advisor OS LLC lifted its holdings in SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF by 9.4% in the 4th quarter. Advisor OS LLC now owns 23,080 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,392,000 after buying an additional 1,980 shares during the period. Ellis Investment Partners LLC lifted its holdings in SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 23,142 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,396,000 after buying an additional 245 shares during the period. Cannon Global Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,324,000. Finally, Arcus Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $647,000.

Get SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF alerts:

SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:XHB opened at $70.30 on Wednesday. SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF has a 52-week low of $51.23 and a 52-week high of $72.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $956.08 million, a P/E ratio of 7.34 and a beta of 1.32. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $67.06 and a 200-day moving average price of $64.25.

SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF Company Profile

SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF (the Fund) seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Homebuilders Select Industry Index. The S&P Homebuilders Select Industry Index represents the homebuilding sub-industry portion of the S&P Total Markets Index. The S&P TMI tracks all the United States common stocks listed on the New York Stock Exchange, American Stock Exchange, National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotation (NASDAQ) National Market and NASDAQ Small Cap exchanges.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XHB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF (NYSEARCA:XHB – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.