U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC Buys New Position in SoFi Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SOFI)

U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of SoFi Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SOFI – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 8,227 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $38,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. V Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in SoFi Technologies by 5.7% in the fourth quarter. V Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 33,593 shares of the company’s stock worth $155,000 after purchasing an additional 1,800 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its stake in shares of SoFi Technologies by 7.3% in the third quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 27,882 shares of the company’s stock worth $136,000 after acquiring an additional 1,904 shares during the last quarter. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel grew its stake in shares of SoFi Technologies by 50.0% in the fourth quarter. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel now owns 6,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in shares of SoFi Technologies by 197.0% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,015 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its stake in shares of SoFi Technologies by 10.3% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 24,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $130,000 after acquiring an additional 2,293 shares during the last quarter. 34.32% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Anthony Noto bought 180,000 shares of SoFi Technologies stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 10th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $5.53 per share, with a total value of $995,400.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 5,984,110 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $33,092,128.30. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other SoFi Technologies news, CTO Jeremy Rishel sold 81,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.46, for a total transaction of $523,260.00. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 161,944 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,046,158.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Anthony Noto purchased 180,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 10th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $5.53 per share, for a total transaction of $995,400.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 5,984,110 shares in the company, valued at $33,092,128.30. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 13.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

SoFi Technologies Stock Performance

SOFI has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on SoFi Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $6.00 target price on the stock. Wedbush cut SoFi Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $8.00 to $5.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on SoFi Technologies from $8.00 to $7.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 31st. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on SoFi Technologies from $6.00 to $6.50 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, Mizuho raised their price objective on SoFi Technologies from $6.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $7.73.

Shares of SoFi Technologies stock opened at $4.91 on Wednesday. SoFi Technologies, Inc. has a one year low of $4.24 and a one year high of $8.52. The company has a market cap of $4.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.26 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a current ratio of 2.00. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $5.92 and its 200 day moving average price is $5.58.

SoFi Technologies (NASDAQ:SOFI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 1st. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by $0.03. SoFi Technologies had a negative return on equity of 6.17% and a negative net margin of 19.53%. The business had revenue of $460.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $436.78 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.14) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 43.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that SoFi Technologies, Inc. will post -0.2 EPS for the current year.

SoFi Technologies Company Profile

(Get Rating)

SoFi Technologies, Inc provides digital financial services. It operates through three segments: Lending, Technology Platform, and Financial Services. The company's lending and financial services and products allows its members to borrow, save, spend, invest, and protect their money. It offers student loans; personal loans for debt consolidation and home improvement projects; and home loans.

Featured Stories

