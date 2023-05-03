U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC Buys New Position in SoFi Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SOFI)

U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of SoFi Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SOFI – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 8,227 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $38,000.
Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. V Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in SoFi Technologies by 5.7% in the fourth quarter. V Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 33,593 shares of the company’s stock worth $155,000 after purchasing an additional 1,800 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its stake in shares of SoFi Technologies by 7.3% in the third quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 27,882 shares of the company’s stock worth $136,000 after acquiring an additional 1,904 shares during the last quarter. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel grew its stake in shares of SoFi Technologies by 50.0% in the fourth quarter. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel now owns 6,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in shares of SoFi Technologies by 197.0% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,015 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its stake in shares of SoFi Technologies by 10.3% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 24,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $130,000 after acquiring an additional 2,293 shares during the last quarter. 34.32% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Insiders Place Their Bets
In other news, CEO Anthony Noto bought 180,000 shares of SoFi Technologies stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 10th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $5.53 per share, with a total value of $995,400.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 5,984,110 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $33,092,128.30. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other SoFi Technologies news, CTO Jeremy Rishel sold 81,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.46, for a total transaction of $523,260.00. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 161,944 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,046,158.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Anthony Noto purchased 180,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 10th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $5.53 per share, for a total transaction of $995,400.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 5,984,110 shares in the company, valued at $33,092,128.30. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 13.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
SoFi Technologies Stock Performance
Shares of SoFi Technologies stock opened at $4.91 on Wednesday. SoFi Technologies, Inc. has a one year low of $4.24 and a one year high of $8.52. The company has a market cap of $4.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.26 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a current ratio of 2.00. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $5.92 and its 200 day moving average price is $5.58.
SoFi Technologies (NASDAQ:SOFI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 1st. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by $0.03. SoFi Technologies had a negative return on equity of 6.17% and a negative net margin of 19.53%. The business had revenue of $460.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $436.78 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.14) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 43.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that SoFi Technologies, Inc. will post -0.2 EPS for the current year.
SoFi Technologies Company Profile
SoFi Technologies, Inc provides digital financial services. It operates through three segments: Lending, Technology Platform, and Financial Services. The company's lending and financial services and products allows its members to borrow, save, spend, invest, and protect their money. It offers student loans; personal loans for debt consolidation and home improvement projects; and home loans.
