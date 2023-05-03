U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC Buys New Shares in Global SuperDividend US ETF (NYSEARCA:DIV)

U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Global SuperDividend US ETF (NYSEARCA:DIV – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 1,575 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of DIV. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in Global SuperDividend US ETF by 1,602.0% during the fourth quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,702 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 1,602 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its position in Global SuperDividend US ETF by 162.4% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,007 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 1,861 shares during the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Global SuperDividend US ETF by 31.1% during the third quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 5,510 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,000 after acquiring an additional 1,308 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Global SuperDividend US ETF by 2,187.1% during the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 7,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $139,000 after acquiring an additional 6,933 shares during the period. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Global SuperDividend US ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $191,000.

Global SuperDividend US ETF Stock Down 2.5 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:DIV opened at $16.80 on Wednesday. Global SuperDividend US ETF has a 12-month low of $16.47 and a 12-month high of $21.23. The stock has a market cap of $606.48 million, a PE ratio of 11.63 and a beta of 1.02. The business has a 50 day moving average of $17.47 and a 200-day moving average of $18.51.

About Global SuperDividend US ETF

The Global X SuperDividend U.S. ETF (DIV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high dividend yield equity. The fund tracks an equally weighted index of 50 high-dividend, low-volatility securities. DIV was launched on Mar 11, 2013 and is managed by Global X.

