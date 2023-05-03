U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC Buys Shares of 1,230 Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – August (BATS:PAUG)

U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – August (BATS:PAUG – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 1,230 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Orion Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – August by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Orion Capital Management LLC now owns 44,995 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,276,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the period. McAlister Sweet & Associates Inc. grew its position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – August by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. McAlister Sweet & Associates Inc. now owns 43,880 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,244,000 after acquiring an additional 455 shares during the period. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV boosted its holdings in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – August by 16.4% in the 4th quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 3,550 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. Integrity Financial Corp WA boosted its holdings in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – August by 13.0% in the 4th quarter. Integrity Financial Corp WA now owns 6,174 shares of the company’s stock worth $175,000 after buying an additional 711 shares during the period. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC boosted its holdings in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – August by 5.7% in the 4th quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 13,828 shares of the company’s stock worth $392,000 after buying an additional 750 shares during the period.

Shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – August stock opened at $29.53 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $29.24 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $28.88.

The Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – August (PAUG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Price Return index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the S&P 500 over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. PAUG was launched on Aug 1, 2019 and is managed by Innovator.

