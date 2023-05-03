U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC Buys Shares of 387 Nicolet Bankshares, Inc. (NYSE:NIC)

U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Nicolet Bankshares, Inc. (NYSE:NIC – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 387 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,000.
Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of NIC. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Nicolet Bankshares during the fourth quarter worth $239,000. Merit Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in Nicolet Bankshares in the 4th quarter valued at about $245,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Nicolet Bankshares in the 4th quarter worth approximately $225,000. Legacy Private Trust Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Nicolet Bankshares during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,728,000. Finally, Bowman & Co S.C. purchased a new stake in shares of Nicolet Bankshares during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,451,000. Institutional investors own 37.40% of the company’s stock.
Insiders Place Their Bets
In other Nicolet Bankshares news, CFO Hubert Phillip Moore, Jr. purchased 1,500 shares of Nicolet Bankshares stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 21st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $56.63 per share, for a total transaction of $84,945.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 29,361 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,662,713.43. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders purchased a total of 1,895 shares of company stock valued at $107,402 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 18.10% of the company’s stock.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Nicolet Bankshares Stock Down 2.2 %
NIC stock opened at $56.03 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $65.23 and its 200-day simple moving average is $73.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $823.30 million, a PE ratio of 13.21 and a beta of 0.70. Nicolet Bankshares, Inc. has a 12 month low of $54.88 and a 12 month high of $86.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.85.
About Nicolet Bankshares
Nicolet Bankshares, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and consumer banking services through its subsidiary. It offers lending and deposit gathering, ancillary banking-related, trust, brokerage, and other investment management products and services. The firm also delivers commercial-related and residential real estate loans.
Read More
