U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC Buys Shares of 402 Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LW)

U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LW – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm bought 402 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $36,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. RE Dickinson Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Lamb Weston by 16.8% during the 3rd quarter. RE Dickinson Investment Advisors LLC now owns 862 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $67,000 after acquiring an additional 124 shares during the period. Yousif Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Lamb Weston by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 21,738 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,943,000 after acquiring an additional 124 shares during the period. Avitas Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Lamb Weston by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Avitas Wealth Management LLC now owns 28,090 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,510,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares during the period. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Lamb Weston by 4.9% in the 4th quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 2,798 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $250,000 after buying an additional 131 shares during the period. Finally, Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Lamb Weston by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC now owns 4,328 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $324,000 after buying an additional 138 shares during the period. 89.87% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Lamb Weston Stock Down 0.7 %

LW opened at $111.42 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $104.01 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $95.28. The company has a quick ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 2.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.43. The company has a market capitalization of $16.23 billion, a PE ratio of 29.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 0.53. Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $60.59 and a 52 week high of $112.70.

Lamb Weston Announces Dividend

Lamb Weston ( NYSE:LW Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 6th. The specialty retailer reported $1.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.45. The firm had revenue of $1.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.16 billion. Lamb Weston had a net margin of 11.27% and a return on equity of 110.40%. The business’s revenue was up 26.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.73 EPS. Analysts forecast that Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. will post 4.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 5th will be given a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 4th. Lamb Weston’s dividend payout ratio is 29.95%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

LW has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Lamb Weston from $112.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 10th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Lamb Weston from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, April 10th. Bank of America upped their target price on shares of Lamb Weston from $115.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 10th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Lamb Weston in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of Lamb Weston from $97.00 to $107.00 in a report on Thursday, April 6th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $118.40.

Lamb Weston Profile

Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc engages in the production, distribution, and marketing of value-added frozen potato products. It operates through the following business segments: Global, Foodservice, Retail, and Other. The Global segment includes branded and private label frozen potato products sold in North America and international markets.

