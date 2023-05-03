U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC Invests $29,000 in Axon Enterprise, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXON)

U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Axon Enterprise, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXON – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 175 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,000.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Meritage Portfolio Management bought a new stake in Axon Enterprise during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $249,000. American Trust grew its position in Axon Enterprise by 4.8% during the third quarter. American Trust now owns 4,400 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $509,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Griffin Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Axon Enterprise during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $237,000. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its position in Axon Enterprise by 1,390.9% during the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 20,843 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $3,458,000 after buying an additional 19,445 shares during the period. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp grew its position in Axon Enterprise by 0.5% during the third quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 123,539 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $14,300,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the period. 75.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Axon Enterprise alerts:

Axon Enterprise Price Performance

Axon Enterprise stock opened at $220.22 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $16.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 107.95 and a beta of 0.95. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $217.83 and its 200 day moving average is $190.60. The company has a quick ratio of 2.66, a current ratio of 3.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. Axon Enterprise, Inc. has a 52-week low of $82.49 and a 52-week high of $229.00.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Insider Activity at Axon Enterprise

AXON has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $240.00 price target on shares of Axon Enterprise in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. Raymond James lowered shares of Axon Enterprise from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $223.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Friday, February 17th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Axon Enterprise from $237.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 11th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Axon Enterprise in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on shares of Axon Enterprise from $177.00 to $222.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $227.36.

In related news, CEO Patrick W. Smith sold 39,119 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.81, for a total transaction of $8,442,271.39. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 2,798,701 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $603,987,662.81. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Axon Enterprise news, CEO Patrick W. Smith sold 39,119 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.81, for a total transaction of $8,442,271.39. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,798,701 shares in the company, valued at $603,987,662.81. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Patrick W. Smith sold 2,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $224.36, for a total transaction of $583,336.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,985,660 shares in the company, valued at approximately $669,862,677.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 104,290 shares of company stock valued at $22,547,905 over the last 90 days. 6.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Axon Enterprise Profile

(Get Rating)

Axon Enterprise, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of conducted electrical weapons for personal defense. It operates through the TASER segment and Software and Sensors segment. The TASER segment sells conducted electrical weapons, accessories, and other related products and services.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AXON? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Axon Enterprise, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXON – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Axon Enterprise Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Axon Enterprise and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.