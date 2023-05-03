U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC Invests $29,000 in SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTL)

U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTL – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 1,016 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Private Portfolio Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Private Portfolio Partners LLC now owns 18,763 shares of the company’s stock worth $545,000 after purchasing an additional 385 shares during the last quarter. Wealthsimple Inc. lifted its position in SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Wealthsimple Inc. now owns 62,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,853,000 after buying an additional 393 shares in the last quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc grew its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF by 26.8% during the 4th quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 2,049 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 433 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC increased its position in SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF by 44.0% in the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,518 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 464 shares in the last quarter. Finally, RFG Advisory LLC raised its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF by 1.6% in the third quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 34,567 shares of the company’s stock worth $952,000 after acquiring an additional 558 shares during the last quarter.

SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF Trading Up 2.3 %

Shares of SPTL stock opened at $30.76 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $30.42 and its 200-day moving average is $30.01. SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF has a 1 year low of $26.87 and a 1 year high of $34.71.

SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF Profile

SPDR Barclays Long Term Treasury ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Barclays Capital Long Term Treasury ETF, seeks to provide investment results that corresponds to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital Long U.S. Treasury Index (the Index). The Index includes all publicly issued, United States treasury securities that have a remaining maturity of 10 or more years, are rated investment grade, and have $250 million or more of outstanding face value.

