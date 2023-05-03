U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC Invests $31,000 in iShares U.S. Consumer Staples ETF (NYSEARCA:IYK)

U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares U.S. Consumer Staples ETF (NYSEARCA:IYK – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund bought 152 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,000.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in IYK. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Consumer Staples ETF by 54.0% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 229,394 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,252,000 after buying an additional 80,390 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company bought a new stake in iShares U.S. Consumer Staples ETF in the third quarter valued at about $31,087,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in iShares U.S. Consumer Staples ETF by 43.8% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 142,608 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,645,000 after purchasing an additional 43,463 shares during the period. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in iShares U.S. Consumer Staples ETF by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC now owns 107,230 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,744,000 after acquiring an additional 1,705 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares U.S. Consumer Staples ETF by 54.0% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 103,502 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,740,000 after purchasing an additional 36,296 shares during the period.

iShares U.S. Consumer Staples ETF Stock Performance

Shares of iShares U.S. Consumer Staples ETF stock opened at $206.91 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $197.92 and its 200 day simple moving average is $198.86. iShares U.S. Consumer Staples ETF has a 52-week low of $178.51 and a 52-week high of $210.10. The firm has a market cap of $1.81 billion, a PE ratio of 22.83 and a beta of 0.74.

About iShares U.S. Consumer Staples ETF

iShares U.S. Consumer Goods ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S .Consumer Goods Sector Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of United States consumer goods stocks, as represented by the Dow Jones United States Consumer Goods Index.

