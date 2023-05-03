U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC Invests $32,000 in A. O. Smith Co. (NYSE:AOS)

U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of A. O. Smith Co. (NYSE:AOS – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund purchased 559 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AOS. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of A. O. Smith during the 3rd quarter worth $31,000. Larson Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of A. O. Smith during the 3rd quarter worth about $66,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. raised its stake in shares of A. O. Smith by 47.7% in the 3rd quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,998 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $109,000 after acquiring an additional 645 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd boosted its position in A. O. Smith by 48.7% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,721 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $110,000 after purchasing an additional 564 shares during the period. Finally, Ameliora Wealth Management Ltd. bought a new position in shares of A. O. Smith in the third quarter valued at approximately $142,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.01% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Loop Capital lowered shares of A. O. Smith from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $67.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on A. O. Smith from $46.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 12th. UBS Group downgraded shares of A. O. Smith from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $65.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on A. O. Smith from $70.00 to $78.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of A. O. Smith from $58.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $67.13.

Insider Transactions at A. O. Smith

A. O. Smith Stock Down 0.5 %

In related news, Director Michael M. Larsen bought 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 6th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $66.89 per share, with a total value of $267,560.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 11,425 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $764,218.25. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . In other news, Director Michael M. Larsen purchased 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 6th. The stock was bought at an average price of $66.89 per share, with a total value of $267,560.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 11,425 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $764,218.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, Director Ajita G. Rajendra sold 39,100 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.02, for a total value of $2,776,882.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 39,196 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,783,699.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 57,883 shares of company stock worth $4,053,126 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AOS opened at $69.78 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $67.06 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $62.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.16, a PEG ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 1.28. A. O. Smith Co. has a 52 week low of $46.58 and a 52 week high of $71.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.84.

A. O. Smith (NYSE:AOS – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The industrial products company reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.17. A. O. Smith had a net margin of 6.49% and a return on equity of 28.78%. The company had revenue of $966.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $922.05 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.77 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that A. O. Smith Co. will post 3.42 earnings per share for the current year.

A. O. Smith Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 28th will be paid a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.72%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 27th. A. O. Smith’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 75.95%.

A. O. Smith Profile

A. O. Smith Corp. manufactures residential and commercial gas and electric water heaters, boilers, tanks, and water treatment products. It operates through the North America and Rest of World segments. The North America segment manufactures and markets comprehensive lines of residential and commercial gas and electric water heaters, boilers, and tanks.

See Also

