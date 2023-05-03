U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC Invests $32,000 in A. O. Smith Co. (NYSE:AOS)

U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of A. O. Smith Co. (NYSE:AOS – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 559 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,000.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of A. O. Smith by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 17,210 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,093,000 after acquiring an additional 208 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of A. O. Smith by 21.4% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 35,713 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,282,000 after buying an additional 6,288 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its position in shares of A. O. Smith by 5.2% during the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 17,584 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,123,000 after buying an additional 867 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A. increased its position in A. O. Smith by 4.9% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 4,351 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $278,000 after acquiring an additional 205 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in A. O. Smith by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,145,799 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $73,218,000 after acquiring an additional 20,616 shares in the last quarter. 77.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get A. O. Smith alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at A. O. Smith

In other A. O. Smith news, Director Ajita G. Rajendra sold 39,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.02, for a total transaction of $2,776,882.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 39,196 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,783,699.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other A. O. Smith news, Director Ajita G. Rajendra sold 39,100 shares of A. O. Smith stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.02, for a total value of $2,776,882.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 39,196 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,783,699.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Michael M. Larsen acquired 4,000 shares of A. O. Smith stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 6th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $66.89 per share, with a total value of $267,560.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,425 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $764,218.25. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 57,883 shares of company stock worth $4,053,126 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

A. O. Smith Stock Performance

Shares of A. O. Smith stock opened at $69.78 on Wednesday. A. O. Smith Co. has a 12 month low of $46.58 and a 12 month high of $71.87. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The stock has a market cap of $10.53 billion, a PE ratio of 44.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 1.28. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $67.06 and a 200-day simple moving average of $62.24.

A. O. Smith (NYSE:AOS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The industrial products company reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $966.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $922.05 million. A. O. Smith had a return on equity of 28.78% and a net margin of 6.49%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.77 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that A. O. Smith Co. will post 3.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A. O. Smith Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 15th. Investors of record on Friday, April 28th will be issued a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 27th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.72%. A. O. Smith’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 75.95%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

AOS has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of A. O. Smith from $58.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 20th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of A. O. Smith from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 28th. DA Davidson upped their target price on A. O. Smith from $80.00 to $82.00 in a research report on Monday. Citigroup boosted their price objective on A. O. Smith from $63.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Finally, UBS Group lowered A. O. Smith from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $65.00 to $58.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $67.13.

A. O. Smith Company Profile

(Get Rating)

A. O. Smith Corp. manufactures residential and commercial gas and electric water heaters, boilers, tanks, and water treatment products. It operates through the North America and Rest of World segments. The North America segment manufactures and markets comprehensive lines of residential and commercial gas and electric water heaters, boilers, and tanks.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AOS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for A. O. Smith Co. (NYSE:AOS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for A. O. Smith Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for A. O. Smith and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.