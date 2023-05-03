U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC Invests $36,000 in SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF (NYSEARCA:XHB)

U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF (NYSEARCA:XHB – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund acquired 596 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $36,000.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of XHB. Stelac Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $10,580,000. Jane Street Group LLC raised its holdings in SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF by 121.4% during the 2nd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 28,987 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,586,000 after buying an additional 164,147 shares during the period. Susquehanna International Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $8,420,000. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its holdings in SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF by 1,126.6% during the 4th quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 87,013 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $5,249,000 after buying an additional 79,919 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF by 146.5% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 123,175 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $6,736,000 after buying an additional 73,202 shares during the period.

SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:XHB opened at $70.30 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $67.06 and its 200 day moving average is $64.25. SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF has a fifty-two week low of $51.23 and a fifty-two week high of $72.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $956.08 million, a PE ratio of 7.34 and a beta of 1.32.

SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF Profile

SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF (the Fund) seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Homebuilders Select Industry Index. The S&P Homebuilders Select Industry Index represents the homebuilding sub-industry portion of the S&P Total Markets Index. The S&P TMI tracks all the United States common stocks listed on the New York Stock Exchange, American Stock Exchange, National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotation (NASDAQ) National Market and NASDAQ Small Cap exchanges.

