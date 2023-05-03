U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC Invests $36,000 in Tri-Continental Co. (NYSE:TY)

U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Tri-Continental Co. (NYSE:TY – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 1,400 shares of the investment management company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Tower Wealth Partners Inc. grew its position in shares of Tri-Continental by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. Tower Wealth Partners Inc. now owns 11,817 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $303,000 after purchasing an additional 387 shares during the period. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Tri-Continental in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Whitener Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Tri-Continental by 56.8% in the 3rd quarter. Whitener Capital Management Inc. now owns 24,857 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $635,000 after buying an additional 9,004 shares during the last quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Tri-Continental by 15.0% in the 3rd quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 40,006 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,023,000 after acquiring an additional 5,230 shares during the period. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its stake in Tri-Continental by 79.6% in the 3rd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 429,572 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $10,979,000 after acquiring an additional 190,359 shares during the period. 9.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Tri-Continental alerts:

Tri-Continental Stock Performance

TY opened at $26.54 on Wednesday. Tri-Continental Co. has a 1-year low of $25.23 and a 1-year high of $30.21. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $26.47 and its 200 day simple moving average is $26.78.

Tri-Continental Dividend Announcement

About Tri-Continental

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 21st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 13th were given a dividend of $0.29 per share. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.37%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 10th.

(Get Rating)

Tri-Continental Corp. is a diversified, closed-end management investment company, which invests primarily for the longer term. Its objective is to produce future growth of both capital and income while providing reasonable current income. The company was founded on January 14, 1929 and is headquartered in Boston, MA.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tri-Continental Co. (NYSE:TY – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Tri-Continental Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tri-Continental and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.