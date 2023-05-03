U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC Invests $36,000 in Tri-Continental Co. (NYSE:TY)

U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Tri-Continental Co. (NYSE:TY – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 1,400 shares of the investment management company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in TY. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Tri-Continental by 26.8% in the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 10,518 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $324,000 after acquiring an additional 2,226 shares in the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. grew its position in Tri-Continental by 4,484.0% during the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 4,584 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $141,000 after buying an additional 4,484 shares during the period. Equitable Holdings Inc. bought a new position in Tri-Continental during the first quarter valued at about $206,000. Quantedge Capital Pte Ltd grew its position in Tri-Continental by 42.7% during the first quarter. Quantedge Capital Pte Ltd now owns 35,081 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,082,000 after buying an additional 10,500 shares during the period. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its position in Tri-Continental by 1.5% during the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 451,748 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $13,931,000 after buying an additional 6,840 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 9.78% of the company’s stock.

Tri-Continental Stock Performance

TY opened at $26.54 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $26.47 and a 200 day moving average of $26.78. Tri-Continental Co. has a fifty-two week low of $25.23 and a fifty-two week high of $30.21.

Tri-Continental Dividend Announcement

About Tri-Continental

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 21st. Investors of record on Monday, March 13th were given a dividend of $0.29 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 10th. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.37%.

Tri-Continental Corp. is a diversified, closed-end management investment company, which invests primarily for the longer term. Its objective is to produce future growth of both capital and income while providing reasonable current income. The company was founded on January 14, 1929 and is headquartered in Boston, MA.

