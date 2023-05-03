U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC Makes New $31,000 Investment in Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP)

U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 100 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $31,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Edmp Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 31,635.5% in the 4th quarter. Edmp Inc. now owns 2,278,294 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,317,000 after acquiring an additional 2,271,115 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in Ameriprise Financial by 33.5% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,078,807 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $324,031,000 after acquiring an additional 270,755 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 48.5% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 763,424 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $229,303,000 after buying an additional 249,192 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. raised its position in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 121.4% in the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 362,345 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $108,834,000 after buying an additional 198,694 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky acquired a new stake in shares of Ameriprise Financial in the third quarter valued at approximately $45,896,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.66% of the company’s stock.

Get Ameriprise Financial alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have commented on AMP shares. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $360.00 to $338.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $382.00 to $401.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Argus upped their price target on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $340.00 to $392.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 31st. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $400.00 to $385.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. Finally, UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $355.00 to $370.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $349.70.

Insider Activity

Ameriprise Financial Trading Down 2.8 %

In other news, CEO William F. Truscott sold 11,480 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $355.33, for a total transaction of $4,079,188.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 17,489 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,214,366.37. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In related news, CEO William F. Truscott sold 11,480 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $355.33, for a total value of $4,079,188.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 17,489 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,214,366.37. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, CEO James M. Cracchiolo sold 39,343 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $352.08, for a total transaction of $13,851,883.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 157,103 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $55,312,824.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 57,982 shares of company stock valued at $20,441,165 in the last three months. Company insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AMP stock opened at $294.20 on Wednesday. Ameriprise Financial, Inc. has a 52-week low of $219.99 and a 52-week high of $357.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.66. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $309.74 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $318.10. The company has a market capitalization of $30.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.94, a PEG ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 1.46.

Ameriprise Financial (NYSE:AMP – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 25th. The financial services provider reported $7.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.21 by $0.04. Ameriprise Financial had a net margin of 15.41% and a return on equity of 77.32%. The business had revenue of $3.74 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.69 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $5.98 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Ameriprise Financial, Inc. will post 30 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ameriprise Financial Cuts Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 19th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 8th will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 5th. Ameriprise Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.43%.

Ameriprise Financial Profile

(Get Rating)

Ameriprise Financial, Inc operates as a holding company. The firm provides financial planning, asset management and insurance services to individuals, businesses and institutions. It operates through the following business segments: Advice & Wealth Management, Asset Management, Retirement & Protection Solutions, and Corporate & Other.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Ameriprise Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ameriprise Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.