U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC Makes New $31,000 Investment in Nuveen Municipal Value Fund, Inc. (NYSE:NUV)

U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Nuveen Municipal Value Fund, Inc. (NYSE:NUV – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund acquired 3,656 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock, valued at approximately $31,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in shares of Nuveen Municipal Value Fund by 98.7% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,981 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 1,481 shares during the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. raised its position in shares of Nuveen Municipal Value Fund by 6.5% during the first quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 31,077 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $298,000 after acquiring an additional 1,888 shares during the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Nuveen Municipal Value Fund by 86.1% during the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 40,328 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $387,000 after acquiring an additional 18,660 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Nuveen Municipal Value Fund by 39.6% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 111,809 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $1,071,000 after acquiring an additional 31,738 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mariner LLC raised its position in shares of Nuveen Municipal Value Fund by 6.7% during the first quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 22,054 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $211,000 after acquiring an additional 1,381 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 17.32% of the company’s stock.

NUV stock opened at $8.78 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $8.79 and a 200-day moving average of $8.74. Nuveen Municipal Value Fund, Inc. has a twelve month low of $8.25 and a twelve month high of $9.56.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 1st. Investors of record on Friday, April 14th were issued a $0.028 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 13th. This represents a $0.34 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.83%.

Nuveen Municipal Value Fund, Inc is a closed-end diversified management investment fund. Its objective is current income exempt from federal income taxes and its secondary objective is the enhancement of portfolio value through selection of tax-exempt bonds and municipal market sectors. The company was founded on April 8, 1987 and is headquartered in Chicago, IL.

